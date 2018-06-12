Home / Community Bulletin Board / Rocky Top 4th of July Bash plans announced

Rocky Top 4th of July Bash plans announced

The city of Rocky Top presents its 2nd Annual 4th of July Bash in memory of Tiny Houck.

The fun begins at 2 pm with the Kids Parade, followed by games and fun for the whole family until 9 pm. From 9 to 10pm, take a minute to pick out a spot to watch the fireworks, grab a bite and unwind a little bit. From 8 to 10 pm on the 4th, the Matthew Hickey Band will provide the live musical entertainment, leading up to the fireworks show at 10 pm.

They will have bounce houses, an obstacle course, water slides, a rock wall, Euro Bungee, trackless train rides, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and more, free of charge.

In addition there will be a car and motorcycle show from 2 to 6 pm and Knoxville Harley Davidson will be on site from 2 to 5 pm.

Also this year, you and your kids can meet superheroes like Spider Man and Superman, plus Elvis and much more.

For more information, visit www.rockytoptn.org.

