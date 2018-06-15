Home / Featured / Roane wreck kills motorcyclist, other driver charged

Roane wreck kills motorcyclist, other driver charged

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed when his bike was rear-ended by a car Wednesday evening in Roane County.

Troopers report that the crash happened just after 6:30 pm Wednesday on Highway 58 at the intersection with Squaw Valley Road when 58-year-old David Hughes was stopped in the left lane headed south on 58 waiting to make a lefthand turn on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. As he waited to make the turn, a 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by 47-year-old Stacey Vance of Ten Mile plowed into the back of the Harley, killing Hughes.

Vance was not injured in the crash, and neither were his two passengers.

Troopers indicated in their report that alcohol and drugs were not believed to have been factors in the deadly accident, but blood tests have been ordered.

Troopers have charged Vance with criminal homicide and other traffic violations in connection to Wednesday’s crash. When more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UT Arboretum Society holding monthly hike Saturday

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s monthly hike for June will be held Saturday, June …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.