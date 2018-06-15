Roane wreck kills motorcyclist, other driver charged

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed when his bike was rear-ended by a car Wednesday evening in Roane County.

Troopers report that the crash happened just after 6:30 pm Wednesday on Highway 58 at the intersection with Squaw Valley Road when 58-year-old David Hughes was stopped in the left lane headed south on 58 waiting to make a lefthand turn on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. As he waited to make the turn, a 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by 47-year-old Stacey Vance of Ten Mile plowed into the back of the Harley, killing Hughes.

Vance was not injured in the crash, and neither were his two passengers.

Troopers indicated in their report that alcohol and drugs were not believed to have been factors in the deadly accident, but blood tests have been ordered.

Troopers have charged Vance with criminal homicide and other traffic violations in connection to Wednesday’s crash. When more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.