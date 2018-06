Roane schools chief to step down, BOE to meet Saturday

The Roane County School Board has called for an emergency meeting this weekend.

The board’s chairperson sent a letter that states the board will accept a letter of resignation from its current director of schools, Dr. Leah Watkins, who will become the superintendent for the Obion County school system in her native West Tennessee.

The board also plans to appoint an interim director at the meeting.

It is scheduled for Saturday morning at 9 in Kingston