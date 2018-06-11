Paula Jeanne Nickell Stevens departed this life June 9, 2018 at the age of 78.

Along with her family, Paula made her home for the past 40 years at the Fountain City Sportsmen’s Club on Norris Lake in Andersonville, Tennessee.

Paula was an elegant, kind, gentle, patient, beautiful, smart and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an outstanding homemaker and cook and thoroughly enjoyed preparing wonderful meals for her family. Paula was also an outstanding craft person and artist. She would quickly excel at whatever piqued her interest and her most recent endeavors in quilting and stained glass resulted in many beautiful art works which will be treasured for years to come by her friends and family. Paula also dearly loved, nurtured and protected animals and wildlife of all kinds.

Paula was sadly preceded in passing by her beautiful oldest daughter Gayle Stevens, and her brother Mark Nickell. She is survived by her loving and devoted family: Husband of 62 years, Jon; brother, David (Marci) Nickell and niece, Sarah; daughter Janet (Steve) Weaver; daughter Deede (Tim) Hunsucker; and son Jon (Melissa) Stevens. Paula also left behind loving grandchildren Morgan (Matt) Godfrey; Tony (Afi) Hunsucker and Emery Godfrey; and by her friends at her craft Club. Paula also left behind a wonderful sister-in-law, Eleanor Wightman and her family in Michigan who cared for Jon, Paula and their family during Gayle’s illness.

The family would also like to express their appreciation for the hard working and caring staff at MMC, Oak Ridge, particularly the 3rd and 4th Floor nursing staff, CVSU staff and to an outstanding nurse practitioner, Jessica Whaley.

At Mrs. Stevens request there will be no services. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com