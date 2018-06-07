ORT: Man indicted in January stabbing

An Oak Ridge man has been indicted on charges including attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a woman during a dispute over money in January, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

49-year-old McKinley Earl McGee was indicted last month by the Anderson County Grand Jury on charges that include attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault that resulted in serious bodily injury.

McGee has an arraignment scheduled for June 25 in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton.

The alleged stabbing occurred in an apartment on Utica Circle in Oak Ridge on January 12, according to Oak Ridge Police.

The victim, Machel E. Avery, had several stab wounds in the area of her torso. Avery told officers that she and McGee, her boyfriend, had argued inside the apartment after McGee accused her of taking money from him. When she said she did not take his money, McGee allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed her. McGeewas located a short time later near the intersection of Houston Avenue and South Benedict Avenue, and he was detained.

McGee was initially charged with aggravated domestic assault, and charges against him were bound to McGee has been jailed at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton since January 12, and his bond has been set at $75,000, according to jail records.