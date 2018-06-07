Home / Local Sports / ORHS baseball coach stepping down

ORHS baseball coach stepping down

Jim Harris

Oak Ridge High School baseball coach Mike Garrison has announced that he is resigning that post to become an administrator at Robertsville Middle School. His coaching career spanned 25 years, the last five spent with the Wildcats, who he led to their first winning season since 2013 in this, his final season.

