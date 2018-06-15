ORCB Director retiring, successor sought

(ORCB) Oak Ridge Community Band Director Dale Pendley is retiring, and the band is searching for a new director.

Pendley’s retirement will be effective after the Labor Day concert.

Anyone interested in applying for the director’s position can send an email to lannyhuddleston2@gmail.com, or send mail to Lanny Huddleston at 225 Iroquois Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

People who would like to apply should submit a cover letter, resume, three examples of programs from performances they have produced and conducted over the past five years, and video recordings of performances. Applicants will be reviewed by a selection committee, and selected applicants will be invited to conduct one or more Community Band rehearsals. Finalists will be interviewed by the Selection Committee and Board of Director.

The application deadline is July 6. Qualifications for applying include five years of conducting and programming experience, residence in the Oak Ridge/Knoxville area, and preferably a master’s degree in instrumental music education. Compensation will be based on experience.

The Oak Ridge Community Band and Wind Ensemble (ORCB/WE) has been in existence nearly as long as the City of Oak Ridge, presenting its first concert on July 4, 1944. It is now in its 74th year, making it one of the oldest organizations in Oak Ridge.

More information can be found on the Community Band website at www.orcb.org.