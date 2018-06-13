OR Recovery Interfaith Forum set for July 9th

(ASAP) Addiction and recovery impacts all of us, and the interfaith community plays an important role in recovery from substance misuse. The Oak Ridge Recovery Interfaith Forum will bring together faith leaders and community organizations across Anderson County. ASAP of Anderson partnered with the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County, First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, and United Way of Anderson County to plan and organize the forum.

The event is on July 9th 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. The address for the church is 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Attendees at the forum will learn about the

roles the faith community can have in recovery from substance misuse,

how the psychological pathways in the brain affect addiction and recovery,

and what local and regional resources are already in place.

The Oak Ridge Recovery Interfaith Forum is open to the general public, and community members passionate about recovery and substance misuse prevention are encouraged to attend.

Narcan training will be offered immediately following the forum. Participants will receive a short training and a FREE Narcan Kit. Narcan is a medicine that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose.

For more information, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or www.asapofanderson.org. Follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.