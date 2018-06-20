OR Pool to host inaugural Water Safety Day June 30

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced its first-ever Water Safety Day. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool.

Water Safety Day is a partnership between the Recreation and Parks Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department and Oak Ridge Police Department as well as the Anderson County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Demonstrations will include boating and lifejacket safety, open water rescues, lifeguard skills, and more.

Please note that the pool’s open swim schedule has been adjusted due to the event and will begin at noon immediately following Water Safety Day activities. Those who participate in the event will be eligible to stay for open swim at no cost.

The outdoor pool is located at 172 Providence Road. The facility is fed by spring water and considered one of the largest in the nation. Depths range from zero to 13.5 feet. There are 25-meter and 100-meter courses, as well as an offshore island, a shallow water pool with a fountain for young children, and a large grassy beach area. Food and float rental concessions are also available.

Anyone with questions about the outdoor pool or other aquatics facilities and programs should contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.