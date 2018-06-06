OR Council adopts budget, 2-cent tax hike on first reading

Monday night, the Oak Ridge City Council approved its budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1st on a vote of 5 to 1. If passed in its current form on second and final reading on Monday June 11th, the property tax rate in Oak Ridge would increase for the first time in 10 years, going from $2.52 per $100 of assessed value to $2.54.

The additional revenue generated by the proposed increase would start the process of funding the repayment of bonds the city will soon be issuing to pay for three major projects in Oak Ridge, namely construction of a new Senior Center, construction of a new preschool and renovations to Scarboro Park. The estimated price tag of the three projects comes to approximately $13 million.

Vice Mayor Rick Chinn cast the lone dissenting vote, and Mayor Warren Gooch was absent from Monday’s meeting.