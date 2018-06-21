OR Chamber announces ‘Popcorn and Politics’ June 25th

The public is invited to meet candidates for county and state elected offices at Popcorn and Politics at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce on Monday, according to a press release from the Chamber.

It’s scheduled from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, June 25. It’s hosted by the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Advocacy Committee. Popcorn and Politics will give you a chance to meet candidates running for office in the August election, a press release said.

All local candidates as well as candidates running for state legislative offices have been invited to participate.

The public is invited. There is no charge to attend, but a reservation is requested. The event will be held in the Joyce Conference Room at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

As of the afternoon of June 19, the press release said, the following candidates have indicated they will be participating:

Richard Dawson, candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives, District 33

John Ragan, candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives, District 33

Ben Stephens, candidate for Oak Ridge School Board

Mark Lucas, candidate for Anderson County sheriff

Ebony Capshaw, candidate for Anderson County trustee

Regina Copeland, candidate for Anderson County trustee

Jeff Cole, candidate for Anderson County clerk

Tim Shelton, candidate for Anderson County register of deeds

Rex Lynch, candidate for Anderson County Circuit Court clerk

Catherine Denenberg, candidate for Anderson County Commission, District 6

Theresa Scott, candidate for Anderson County Commission, District 7

Phil Yager, candidate for Anderson County Commission, District 8

To make a reservation for the event and to see the up-to-date list of participating candidates, visit the Oak Ridge Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org, click on the Calendar link and then the “Popcorn and Politics” event on the calendar.

Contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or (865) 483-1321 for more information.