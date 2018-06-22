Oak Ridge Council expected to replace Vogel July 9th; applications sought

The Oak Ridge City Council is expected to appoint a new member on July 9 to fill the seat being vacated by Hans Vogel, who is resigning to take a new job at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Vogel, who was elected to a four-year term in November 2016, is serving through June 30.

The new City Council member appointed Monday, July 9th will serve until a special municipal election on November 6. The person elected in the special election will then serve the final two years of Vogel’s four-year term.

The City of Oak Ridge is currently accepting applications to fill the pending City Council vacancy. Those who are interested must submit application materials to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 5.

“Any qualified voter is eligible to serve on City Council if he or she has been a resident of the city for one year preceding the day of appointment and provided that, before taking office, he or she resign any state, county, or other municipal office which is filled by public election or position of employment with the City of Oak Ridge,” according to a release from the city.

There is no formal application document. People interested in applying should submit standard resume materials. Resumes should include the applicant’s full name and address, date of birth, affirmation that he or she is a qualified voter, length of residency in Oak Ridge, and a brief biography.

The City Council also encourages applicants to provide a statement of interest explaining why they wish to serve on the Council and what they envision for the future of Oak Ridge.

Resumes, cover letters and other pertinent information may be mailed or hand-delivered to the City Clerk’s Office, Suite 109, in the Municipal Building at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

They may also be submitted via email to CityClerk@oakridgetn.gov.

If they are sent by mail, resumes should be addressed to:

The Honorable Mayor and Members of City Council, City of Oak Ridge

P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-0001

Attention: Mary Beth Hickman, City Clerk.

Any resumes received after the deadline of 5 p.m. on July 5 will not be considered for purposes of this appointment.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.

In addition to the special election to fill Vogel’s seat, there will also be a regular election on November 6th for the City Council seats currently held by Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch, Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn, and members Kelly Callison and Ellen Smith.

The seven-member City Council has staggered terms, meaning four seats are up for election one even-numbered year and three others are up for election the next even-numbered year. The next regular election for the seat now held by Vogel will be in November 2020, at the same time as the next regular elections for the seats now held by City Council members Jim Dodson and Chuck Hope.