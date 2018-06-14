Home / Featured / Oak Ridge Council approves budget, tax rate increase

Oak Ridge Council approves budget, tax rate increase

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

When the new fiscal year begins on July 1st, the property tax rate in Oak Ridge will increase for the first time in a decade.

Monday, the City Council approved its budget on second and final reading, including a two-cent increase in the property tax rate that will take it from $2.52 per $100 of assessed value to $2.54.

The revenue generated by the tax increase will help pay for construction of the city’s new Senior Center, new preschool and renovations to Scarboro Park. City Manager Mark Watson says the tax increase will pay for further work and preliminary site preparation until bonds to fund all three projects are issued.

The vote was 6-1 with only Vice Mayor Rick Chinn dissenting.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rockwood Police bust marijuana growing operation

On Wednesday, Rockwood Police arrested a man for growing marijuana inside his home Police said …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.