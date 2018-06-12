Norris Lake Project Team to remove styrofoam from shorelines

The Norris Lake Project Team will be hosting a work day on June 20, 2018 beginning at 9am. This is a special call event to help with recovering Styrofoam blocks along the shorelines of Norris Dam State Park and Cove Creek public lands.

They will be launching from Oak Grove TVA boat ramp on Oak Grove Road in Anderson County promptly at 9 am. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the event. Students needing service hours will receive 6.5 hours for their participation. If they would like to receive the full 8-hour requirement, they are welcome to stay to help with unloading the barges or picking up the boat launch area.

The Norris Lake Project Team is a grassroots effort of individuals, organizations, businesses and agencies to preserve the water quality of Norris Lake conserve the land surrounding the lake and encourage the stakeholders of the lake to do their part in keeping Norris Lake the cleanest and safest recreational asset in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and Union Counties.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit www.norrislakeproject.com to register and get more information. Volunteers can also register the morning of June 20. Please note that minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent. You can also call 865-457-4547 or email info@norrislakeproject.com for more information.