Norris Day festivities announced

Norris Day returns once again to the Norris Commons on Wednesday July 4th with a slew of activities for kids of all ages, with most activities sponsored by the Norris Lions Club and absolutely free to enjoy.

Registration for the Kids’ Dog Show begins at 8:30 am and the show starts at 9:00. This is followed by the Fun Runa and/or Walk, which is for all ages and goes once around the Commons. Children can also participate in the Many Wheel Races and the Decorated Bike Parade, which are both organized by age to make the competition fair. Later in the day, the Sack Races, Three-legged Races, and Water Balloon Toss draw people of all ages. Ribbons are awarded for winners and participants in each of these activities.

On Norris Day, East Norris Road is closed between Norris Middle School and the Norris Commons so that children and adults can roam safely. Visiting the booths on both sides of the street is a favorite Norris Day activity. Local non-profit groups sell food and other items to raise money for the causes they support. You can find everything from yummy baked goods to water pistols and snap pops, to brooms and mops.

The Norris Lions Club offers a delicious BBQ dinner at mid-day in the school cafeteria.The Boy Scouts provide a slip-n-slide and the Fire Department sponsors the Water Ball Battles in the afternoon. The day winds down with an Evening Program, followed by a Concert on the Commons.

The grand finale is a fireworks display after dark put on by the Norris Volunteer Fire Department.