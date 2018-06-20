New AMSE to highlight different eras in different areas

Last week, during an event at Oak Ridge High School, officials showed off some of the different exhibits for the new American Museum of Science and Energy that the public will see when it moves to its new location at Main Street Oak Ridge.

The current AMSE location at 300 S. Tulane Ave. is now expected to close in late July. Officials have not revealed the timeline for the opening of the museum, which will be located near JCPenney.

The new museum will split the many stories of the once-Secret City into different areas of the museum, focusing on the various eras of the city’s and the nation’s history.

The Manhattan Project area will feature the city’s early history. The National Security exhibit will feature the continuing mission at the Y-12 national Security Complex. The Big Science area will showcase scientific discoveries and research, while the Energy Leadership will focus on nuclear and other energy sources, and the Environmental Restoration area will highlight the ongoing Oak Ridge environmental cleanup efforts.

The new museum will of course feature restrooms, as well as classrooms, a gift shop and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 150 people.