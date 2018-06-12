Myrtle G. Collins Gilliam, age 73

Myrtle G. Collins Gilliam was born on January 6, 1945 in Elizabethton, TN. Myrtle, age 73, passed this world into the waiting arms of Jesus on June 11, 2018. She will fondly be remembered as a loving wife, wonderful mother, doting grandmother and faithful sister and friend.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Carma Collins; brothers, Willard, Earl and Arthur Collins and sister, Bernice Pierce.

Myrtle is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ken Gilliam; her daughters, Melissa (David) Lane, Jennifer (Jamie) Raymer and six grandchildren, Dawson and Kailey Lane, Colby, Corey, Mackenzie and Brodie Raymer. Surviving also are her brothers, Bob and Luther Collins; sisters, Betty (Andy) Edwards, Lola Bowers and Novella Heaton, all of Elizabethton, TN. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Jim) Blalock and Carolyn (Jeff) Hamilton; and brother-in-law, Ron (Sue) Gilliam, all of Gate City, VA. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Myrtle lived primarily in Elizabethton until 1984 when she relocated to Roane County with her family. Her first job was working for the FBI in Washington, DC. Later she went to work for Great Lakes Research in Elizabethton where she met Ken, the love of her life. While in Roane County she worked for Linda Raby, CPA and finished her career with Daniels, Uselton and Clay, CPA in Kingston. She retired in 2011.

Myrtle was a member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston. The family expresses appreciation for the support of Pastor Rev. Dale Watson and the members of Young’s Chapel. The family also gives thanks to Helen Lane for the many hours she sat with Myrtle during her illness and for caring love given by her dear friend, June Wilson. The family also appreciates the support from neighbors and friends for all they have done.

Finally, the family wishes to acknowledge the nurses and staff with Covenant Hospice for the compassionate care they provided during the last difficult days. Also, the family is appreciative for the care and help furnished by friend and family physician, Dr. Rodney McMillin.

The family will celebrate the life of Myrtle Gilliam by receiving of friends 3:00 – 5:00 pm., Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Service will follow at 5:00 pm., in the chapel with Rev. Dale Watson presiding with interment following the service at Lawnville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the charity of choice. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.