Museum of Appalachia offers discounted family passes

Jim Harris

The Museum of Appalchia is offering 40 percent off of family passes through June 25th for its annual Independence Day Anvil Shoot.

Anvil shooting used to be a fairly common way that rural folks celebrated special events–they “shot the anvil” to celebrate the nation’s Independence, Christmas, and even Davy Crockett’s election to the U.S. Congress. Some years ago, two men, each more than 100 years old, watched the Museum’s anvil shoot and recalled this tradition from their early boyhood. The Museum of Appalachia celebrates Independence Day by launching a gunpowder-filled anvil high into the sky. “Anvil shooting” was once a common way for pioneers to celebrate special events.

Anvil shoots will occur on July 4th at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, and 3pm.

The anvil shoot is the centerpiece of a celebration that includes a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, old-fashioned games, music, and demonstrations from beekeepers, blacksmiths, and patriotic re-enactors.

Advance tickets available for purchase. A ticket grants you admission to the Museum for the entire day.

Admission Rates:

  • Adult – $20
  • Youth (13-17) – $10
  • Child (5-12) – $6
  • Family – $25 (Discounted advance rate ends June 25th. After June 25th, the family rate will go back to $42).
  • Members – FREE

For more info, contact Jan Marshall at janmarshall@museumofappalachia.org or 865-494-7680.
You can visit the Museum’s website here for even more information.

