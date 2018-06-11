Michael “Mike” Wayne Braden, age 68, of Rocky Top, went to be with the Lord on June 9th 2018. He was born on September 1st, 1949 in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Calvin and Opal Parks Braden. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by, infant sister, Doris Gale and brothers, Monte Ray and Darrel Glenn.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 24 years……Nancy Braden

Children..…………….Shannon Braden

Sharon Toler and husband Glenn

Mickey Braden

Megan Braden

Rachel Talley and husband Jason

Matthew Braden and fiancé Kim

Daniel Whitehead.

Grandchildren………Paige Pryor and husband Wayne, Michael Webber, Trace Webber, Darrell Toler and wife Whitley, Brooke Toler, Emily Toler, CJ Braden, Jordan Braden, Chris Braden, Nathan Chapman, Christina Talley, Lexi Talley, Kasidy Talley, Levi Braden and Tytan Morgan.

Great Grandchildren….. MaKayla, Kainon, Carter, Hazyl, and Eli.

Brother…….Steve Braden and wife Helen

Sisters………Angel Ferguson and husband Mike

Renee Burchfield

Nieces and Nephews…. Stevie and Betsy Braden, daughter, Madison

Dawn and Anthony Wilhoit, daughters Sydne and Allison

Ashley and Steven Torres, daughters Emma and Kourtney

Meghan and Brent Moore, son Lucas and daughter Roselyn

Nikki and Chris Amos

DJ Burchfield

Holly and Austin Stovall , sons Gideon and Hiram

Special friend…………..Steve Pyles

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018 at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top from 12-1:30PM. Mike’s graveside service will follow at the Laurel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David White officiating. www.holleygamble.com