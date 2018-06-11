Maryville teen killed in GSMNP motorcycle crash

(GSMNP) On Friday, June 8 at approximately 8:40 p.m., Austin Breazeale, age 19, of Maryville, TN was traveling west along Little River Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree approximately 2 miles west of Sugarlands Visitor Center. Park Rangers and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the scene. Breazeale was declared deceased by Gatlinburg EMS who later transported him to Le Conte Medical Center.
