Maryville teen killed in GSMNP motorcycle crash

(GSMNP)  On Friday, ​June 8 at ​approximately 8:​4​0 p.m., Austin Breazeale, age 19, of Maryville, TN was traveling west ​along Little River Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree approximately 2 miles west of Sugarlands Visitor Center.  Park Rangers and​ the Gatlinburg​ Fire Department responded to the scene. Breazeale was declared deceased​ by Gatlinburg EMS who later transported him to Le Conte Medical Center.

