AC’s Martin, Oakdale’s Hicks honored at Knox News Sports Awards

Congratulations to Anderson County High School quarterback Stanton Martin, who Thursday received the Comeback Player Award at the Knox News Sports Awards in Knoxville.

Stanton was recognized for returning from two serious injuries early in his career to become one of the best quarterbacks in the state in 2017. He is currently rehabilitating a knee injury suffered in last year’s state 4A quarterfinals against Greeneville and is reportedly well ahead of schedule in that rehab.

Jackson Hicks, of Oakdale, wins play of the year at the Knox News Sports Awards at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Hicks play of the year was his halfcourt shot on March 14th in the TSSAA State Basketball tournament to force Overtime in their game against North Greene, which they ended up losing 82-72 in the state quarterfinal.