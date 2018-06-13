Home / Local News / Lucas for Sheriff campaign event Saturday

The Mark Lucas For Sheriff Campaign has announced it will be holding a Meet & Greet event on Saturday, June 16th, from 9 to 11 am, at the Norris Town Center, on West Norris Road, in Norris.

The event will be next to the Sweet Cafe and the Norris Post Office.
The campaign announcement says, “Come out this Saturday and meet Mark Lucas.  Norris residents and those from surrounding communities are invited to talk with Mark and learn about his vision for the future as your next Sheriff of Anderson County.”

Please join us for our event.

