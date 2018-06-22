Home / Obituaries / Lowell Edward (Jack) Carnes, age 84

Lowell Edward (Jack) Carnes, age 84

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Lowell Edward (Jack) Carnes, age 84 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 19.  A retired aircraft mechanic, he spent his time on his houseboat on Norris Lake.  Born in Harlan, Kentucky at a coal camp, he moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee as a young boy and played basketball for Oak Ridge High School. 

Jack loved life to the fullest and never met a stranger due to his happy, smiling, loving heart.

Preceded in death by parents Edward and Linda Carnes, brother Ray and sister Mearl Dean.

Survived by loving partner, Doris Evans, children Kim, Todd, Cathy and Jason Carnes (Amanda)

Grandsons, Ryan and Luke

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 1:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Freddie LeRoy Parish

Freddie LeRoy Parish went to his heavenly home on June 16, 2018. He died at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.