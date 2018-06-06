Home / Local News / Longtime Campbell BOE member passes away suddenly

Jim Harris 1 day ago

Longtime Fourth District Campbell County School Board Member Mike Orick passed away suddenly at his home in Jacksboro on Tuesday night.

Orick served several terms on the Campbell County Board of Education, including two stints as Chairman.

