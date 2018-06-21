Home / Featured / Legendary UT play-by-play voice John Ward passes away

Legendary UT play-by-play voice John Ward passes away

Jim Harris

Wednesday night, legendary former University of Tennessee play-by-play commentator John Ward passed away at the age of 88 following a lengthy illness.

Ward, long known as the “Voice of the Vols,” called football for the Vol Network from 1968 to 1998’s national championship game and also was the voice of Big Orange basketball during that same time.

Some of his legendary lines included: “It’s Football time in Tennessee;” “Give him six!” and, when the Vols won the 1998 football title, “The national champion is clad in Big Orange.”

