‘June Jubilee’ Friday to support Roane senior transport program

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 8 Views

Roane Elderwatch will present the “June Jubilee,” a night of great music from some of the best church choirs in Roane County, on Friday June 22nd at 6:30 pm at the O’Brien Theatre at Roane State Community College’s Harriman campus (276 Patton Lane, Harriman).

Admission is $10 and kids ages 10 and under will get in free.

Proceeds will benefit the “Round About Roane” program, which is a volunteer-led transportation service for the elderly.

For more information about the concert or the program, call 865-354-0450.

