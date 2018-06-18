James Dale Courtney (Jim), 71, passed unexpectedly at his home in Powell on Friday. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, Jim’s generosity and sense-of-humor were his most notable characteristics. Always exceedingly kind, he will be remembered for his loving personality and putting other’s needs above his own. As exemplified by his selection as a Parade All-American in football, Jim was a standout athlete in all sports while at Powell High School and went on to play football for the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a starter for four years. Jim was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Powell. Jim was preceded in death by father Jeff Courtney Sr, brother Jeff Courtney Jr, son Brian Dunlap. Jim is survived by mother Madeline Courtney, wife of 35 years Susan Rogers Courtney, son J. (Sonja), daughter Kristian Payne (Lee), daughter Allyson Hodson (Brent), son Bradley Dunlap (Laura), daughter Lindsey Loope (Randy). Grandchildren Madison, Dillan, Trey, Leigha Courtney; Cory (Alex), Clay, Cameron, Courtney Payne; Elijah, Emmaline, Edan, Ezra, Elam Hodson; Anna, Rebekah Dunlap; Isabella, Courtlyn Loope.

The family will receive friends 5-7pm on Monday, June 18th with the funeral services to follow at First Baptist Church, Powell. Pastor Phil Jones will officiate.

Family and friends will meet at 9:45am Tuesday for the 10am graveside at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

I lieu of flowers the family would appreciate you make a donation in Jim’s memory. Please make your check out to Powell High Alumni Association and in the memo write Jim Courtney Athletic Scholarship. Donations can be mailed to PHAA PO Box 111 Powell, TN 37489. You can also make a donation at powellhighalumni.org.

Holly-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.