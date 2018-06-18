Home / Obituaries / James Dale Courtney (Jim), 71

James Dale Courtney (Jim), 71

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

James Dale Courtney (Jim), 71, passed unexpectedly at his home in Powell on Friday. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, Jim’s generosity and sense-of-humor were his most notable characteristics. Always exceedingly kind, he will be remembered for his loving personality and putting other’s needs above his own. As exemplified by his selection as a Parade All-American in football, Jim was a standout athlete in all sports while at Powell High School and went on to play football for the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a starter for four years. Jim was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Powell. Jim was preceded in death by father Jeff Courtney Sr, brother Jeff Courtney Jr, son Brian Dunlap. Jim is survived by mother Madeline Courtney, wife of 35 years Susan Rogers Courtney, son J. (Sonja), daughter Kristian Payne (Lee), daughter Allyson Hodson (Brent), son Bradley Dunlap (Laura), daughter Lindsey Loope (Randy). Grandchildren Madison, Dillan, Trey, Leigha Courtney; Cory (Alex), Clay, Cameron, Courtney Payne; Elijah, Emmaline, Edan, Ezra, Elam Hodson; Anna, Rebekah Dunlap; Isabella, Courtlyn Loope.

The family will receive friends 5-7pm on Monday, June 18th with the funeral services to follow at First Baptist Church, Powell. Pastor Phil Jones will officiate.

Family and friends will meet at 9:45am Tuesday for the 10am graveside at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

I lieu of flowers the family would appreciate you make a donation in Jim’s memory. Please make your check out to Powell High Alumni Association and in the memo write Jim Courtney Athletic Scholarship. Donations can be mailed to PHAA PO Box 111 Powell, TN 37489. You can also make a donation at powellhighalumni.org.

Holly-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Herbert Alan Reynolds, age 63 of Livingston

Herbert Alan Reynolds, age 63 of Livingston, TN passed away on Thursday, June 14, 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.