Helping Hands of Hope Thrift Store open in Clinton

Helping Hands of Hope Thrift Store, a ministry of Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church, is now open at 805 Clinch Avenue in Clinton.

Everyone is encouraged to stop in Fridays and Saturdays between 10 am and 5 pm to find out how to get involved and volunteer.

They are accepting donations of clothing and household goods, in addition to looking for volunteers to help out. According to a “help wanted” flier, they are looking for people who can make a long-term commitment to work one or two days a week to help with ministering to people’s needs, being friendly to customers, sorting donations, or to run the cash register.

Of course, as a thrift store, you will be able to find great bargains on household items, clothing and more. All of the revenue beyond what is needed for overhead and the other costs of running a thrift store is used to help families in need right here in our own community. In fact, as part of their ministry, they can even provide free clothes to those in need.

Store hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm, and Wednesdays from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

If you would like more information or if you would like to volunteer to work at the Helping Hands of Hope Thrift Store, call Wayne Schmitt at 865-804-8708.