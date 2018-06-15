Helen McDonald Duckett, 88, of Brentwood, formerly of Lake City, passed away June 13, 2018 in Nashville, TN. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake City and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Helen was a long-time nurse in the Lake City community having worked at the original Lake City Hospital and for Drs. John Burrell and Curtis Sexton for many years. She retired only when the hospital closed.

She was both a Licensed Practical Nurse and a Registered Nurse and obtained her degree in Nursing from Lincoln Memorial University.

Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years H.K. “Keith” Duckett and parents, Carl and Beatrice McDonald. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, H. Keith Duckett and wife Nancy; two much loved granddaughters, Frances McDonald and Jacklyn Beatrice Duckett all of Brentwood, TN.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on June 18, 2018 from 6-7:30 PM.

The funeral service will follow at 7:30 PM with the Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will be private at Sunset Cemetery. The family would like to especially thank Drs. James Burns, Rodger A. Hodge and Jason Cory Barnet and also Kerry, Mary, and Kiah Foster, as well of the staff of Alive Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations to be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.