Harriman seeks citizen input

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News

(Harriman letter to residents, media)  “The City of Harriman wants to let all residents know that we care about what happens in your neighborhoods. We understand that each neighborhood is unique and has its own aesthetic. With all this in mind we will be reaching out to the different neighborhoods when designing and implementing improvements in that area. We want you to have an input on the look, design, and future of your part of Harriman. We want to hear the opinions of our residents, this is your city and we should all be invested in it.

We understand that there is not one perfect solution that fits the needs of every area of the city. Each neighborhood has its own unique characteristics and that is what makes them special. Who better to tell us what should be highlighted than those of you who live there?

The first of these efforts will occur on June 21, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Residents of the Margrave area will be able to attend a public community input meeting at Blessed Sacrament Church at 535 Margrave Drive. The meeting format will be an open house where residents can come and go as they please. This meeting will be to discuss options for traffic calming on the newly reopened road.”

