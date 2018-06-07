Harriman PD serve warrant, seize cash, drugs, guns

Tuesday morning, the Harriman Police Department, along with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge SWAT team, and officers from both the Rockwood and the Kingston Police Departments, served a search warrant at 324 Ayres Drive in Harriman. The search warrant was based on information gathered from the investigation conducted by the Harriman Police Department and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Harriman PD.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators seized $5,826.00 in cash, two handguns, a significant amount of Oxymorphone pills, and drug paraphernalia.

35-year-old Eugene L. Cato III was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.