Home / Obituaries / Harold Wayne Ferguson Sr.

Harold Wayne Ferguson Sr.

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

It is with great sadness that the family of Harold Wayne Ferguson Sr. announces his passing on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the age of 64. Left to remember his love is his wife, Tina Vinyard Ferguson, his children, Harold W. Ferguson Jr.(Michele Roach), and Tina M. Ferguson (Josh Bunch); his step children, Andrea Hogan (Steve Buelterman), Natalie Hogan (Tim Santos); his siblings ,James Underwood, Danny Underwood (Debbie), Donna Phillips (Charles Bowling), Denise Damewood (Horace), Geneva Balz (Doyle Dukes), Gail Vaulton, Judy Forsythe (Harry), David Ferguson; his grandchildren, Cheyenne Ferguson (Courtland Vickers), and Kode Savage and great granddaughter, Aubree Vickers.

A memorial service in honor of Harold will be held on Monday, June 25th, 2018 at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 127 Lafayette Dr. Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until services at 7:00 pm. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

James Dale Courtney (Jim), 71

James Dale Courtney (Jim), 71, passed unexpectedly at his home in Powell on Friday. A …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.