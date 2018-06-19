Freddie LeRoy Parish went to his heavenly home on June 16, 2018. He died at home in Midtown with his son, Christopher Lee Parish by his side. He was born on Kentucky Street in Kingston, TN to Elvin Marcelleous Parish originally from Greenfield, TN and Rose Marie Davis Parish originally from the Wheat Community, TN. Along with his parents, Freddie is preceded in death by his eldest sister, Sybil Parish Parker; her husband, Ervin Hardy Parker, Jr. and their son, Ervin Hardy “Butch” Parker III. Freddie is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Dennis “Bunk” Parish and Millie Rose Parish, and his maternal grandparents, Oliver Davis and Sarah Jane Silvey Davis.

Freddie is survived by his wife Constance “Connie” Powers Parish and the mother of his son, Izora Daugherty Parish Stewart. Other survivors include: daughter-in-law Tammy Hall Parish of Knoxville; grandson, Dylan Parish and Sarah Craig with granddaughter, Hazel Elizabeth Parish of Rockwood (his Hazelbug). Surviving siblings are his elder brother, Eddie Elvin Parish and wife, Joan Abbott Parish of Kingston; and younger twin sisters, Sarah Faye Parish Cronan and Mary Kay Parish Cox and their husbands, Max Dee Cronan and Robert Kyle “Bobby” Cox, all of Kingston. Freddie is also survived by nephews and nieces and their families, including Bradley Parish and Todd Cox of Kingston, Adam Parish of Windermere, FL, and Warren Parker and Eva Marie Roe of CA. Freddie had numerous step-family members he loved and accepted as his own. Freddie had a great love for his little dog and companion, Buddy, who was faithfully by his side in life’s adventures, vacations and walks in the park.

Freddie earned an Eagle Scout Badge from Troop 101, Kingston, under Scout Master Eugene Banker. He graduated from Roane County High School in 1966. He also went to business school in Knoxville. Freddie was a member of Union Lodge F &AM, No. 38 and also Shriners of Knoxville.

Freddie began his work career at a very young age at the Roane County News. During his high school years, he worked for the White Store in Kingston and for Tennessee Forging & Steel in Rockwood. Freddie soon joined the U.S. Army and served in South Korea from 1969-1970. After returning home, Freddie went to work for the TVA Steam Plant in Kingston. He retired from TVA as a shift engineer at Watts Bar Dam. After an early retirement, Freddie owned a video rental business in Midtown. Always a worker, Freddie enjoyed three part-time jobs and stayed actively involved in the community until the time of his death.

Freddie’s heart illness took a fatal turn over the last few months of his life, but that didn’t prevent him from enjoying life and life’s adventures until the end. Freddie shared with his family that he was totally at peace with going home to be with the Lord. At the time of his passing, Freddie was an active church member at Victory Baptist of Kingston, but his church involvement spanned earlier memberships at First Baptist Church and Four Square Gospel Church in Kingston plus Valley View Baptist Church and Lee Village in Harriman.

Freddie had a great personality and was loved by all who knew him. Freddie always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He loved making a dollar, but would also give you anything he had. His siblings recall fun and memorable times throughout their growing up years. He loved his family immensely and was a good provider. Just days earlier, Freddie told his siblings that he was looking forward to seeing their mother and father before the rest of them.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Victory Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with brother-in-law, Rev. Max Cronan officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 22, 2018 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy 168, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.