Frankie May Bonjour, age 83 of Oak Ridge

Frankie May Bonjour, age 83 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

Frankie’s family will receive her friends on Friday, June 22, 2018 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with her funeral service following at 8:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Robert Jones officiating.  Frankie’s interment will be Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10:00 am at Farmers Groves Baptist Church cemetery in Clinton, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

