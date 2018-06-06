Four Smokies named to SL All-Star Game

The Southern League has announced that four Tennessee Smokies players have been named Southern League Mid-Season All-Stars for the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game. The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, June 19 at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Representing the Smokies are pitcher Trevor Clifton, pitcher Thomas Hatch, pitcher Dakota Mekkes, and outfielder Jeffrey Baez.

Trevor Clifton has been off to a great start to his 2018 campaign with Tennessee, compiling a 3-4 record and a 2.86 ERA (18 ER in 56.2 IP) in 12 starts. The 23-year-old has struck out 45 and walked just 23 in 56.2 innings. The Maryville, TN native has allowed zero home runs in 205 at-bats in 2018 thus far. Clifton was selected in the 12th round of the 2013 draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Thomas Hatch earns Mid-Season All-Star honors in his first season with the Smokies. Hatch has been stellar in his first year with the team, putting together a 5-3 record with a 2.86 ERA. Hatch has started 11 games in 2018 and has thrown 63.0 innings for the Smokies. The right-handed pitcher has been able to tally 45 strikeouts with just 25 walks. Hatch was selected in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Smokies’ pitcher Dakota Mekkes also earns himself a spot on the 2018 Southern League All-Star Team. Mekkes has jumped off to an unbelievable start to the 2018 season, making his debut with the Smokies. Mekkes has posted a 3-0 record with an incredible 0.81 ERA in 16 appearances. The pitcher has allowed just 9 hits on 75 at-bats in a total of 22.1 IP thus far in the season. Mekkes has been the go to closer for the club this year, tallying a total of 8 saves on 9 opportunities. Mekkes has been able to hold opposing hitters to a .120 batting average. The 23-year-old was selected in round 10 of the 2016 draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs Minor League Player of the Month for April, Jeffrey Baez, has also earned honors as a Southern League All-Star for 2018. The outfielder has had an impressive start to the 2018 campaign posting a .284 batting average in 141 plate appearances. Baez has also hit five home runs, and knocked in 22 RBI’s. Baez has been able to hit 10 doubles and 2 triples during the 2018 season as well. Jeffrey Baez was signed by the Chicago Cubs as a non-drafted free agent on July 6, 2010.

The 2018 edition of the Southern League All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, June 19 at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Players were selected by a vote of League field managers, radio broadcasters, general managers and print media. All players on Southern League rosters as of May 30 are eligible in the voting process.