Follow-up: Wilkerson tapped to succeed Murphy

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Earlier this week, we told you that Clinton Public Works Director Lynn Murphy will be retiring at the end of this month, bringing to a close a career that has spanned 43 years in local government.

We have been asked who will be tapped to succeed Murphy and City Manager Roger Houck says that Dewayne Wilkerson, a 16-year veteran of the Public Works Department and currently its Operations Manager, will become the interim director on July 1st, and is currently seen as the front runner for the job on a permanent basis.

