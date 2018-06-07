Drumming for Fun coming to Thompson Cancer Survival Resource Center

Take on Cancer Together with Thompson Cancer Survival Center, Methodist Medical Center and Cancer Support Community East Tennessee presenting“Drumming for Fun” at Methodists’ Thompson Cancer Survival Resource Center June 14 5:30p-7:30p. For more information please call 865-546-4661 or by visiting www.CancerSupportET.org/calendar.
