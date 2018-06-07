Home / Community Bulletin Board / Discover Life in America, TVA hosting “Bio Blitz” in Oak Ridge in July

Discover Life in America, TVA hosting “Bio Blitz” in Oak Ridge in July

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

Discover Life in America and TVA have announced the dates of their 2018 Bioblitzes, described as a “short, intense team effort to discover as many different species as possible in one location.”

These events allow people to work together to find and identify as many types of plants, animals, microbes, fungi, and other organisms as they can, according to a press release. Discover Life in America (DLIA) partners with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to bring regional scientists, students, teachers, families, and other community members together, engaging people in a biological inventory of TVA’s public lands.

Bioblitzes are designed to “increase public awareness of the variety of life in our own neighborhood, as well as, the services these species provide within their ecosystems, which also benefit humans. We usually hear the word “biodiversity” regarding rainforests with their incredible number of species, yet the diversity of life in our own backyards can be just as phenomenal!”

Bioblitzes also:

– Engage the community in biology and citizen science

– Identify species that should be monitored or controlled

– Generate data to help TVA better manage natural areas

– Highlight the positive impact of natural spaces in our lives

– And celebrate diversity with DLIA!

The first BioBlitz with TVA will take pace this Saturday June 9th in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and the second will take place on Saturday July 14th at the Worthington Cemetery in Oak Ridge. Both events will run from 9 am to 3 pm.

Participants in Oak Ridge will meet at Elza Gate Park.

You are asked to RSVP by visiting https://dlia.org/event/bioblitz-2018/

This event is free, family friendly, and no experience is necessary! Find Discover Life in America on Facebook for more information.

DLIA’s mission is to discover and understand America’s species through science and education for conservation. DLIA’s flagship project, the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory, is a joint effort with the NPS to identify and record every single species within Great Smoky Mountains National Park. To date DLIA has assisted in adding 9,196 new species to the park’s records and 986 new to science.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Three indicted in “Pop Shop” case in Campbell

Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an 80-count indictment against three people accused of running a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.