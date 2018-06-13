Democratic Congressional candidate coming to Norris

(Submitted) Dr. Danielle Mitchell will speak at the Norris Area Indivisible Group meeting, at 7 pm, Tuesday, June 19, at Norris Religious Fellowship in Norris. Mitchell is running for U.S. Congress in Tennessee’s 3rd District.

Dr. Mitchell is a physician and small business owner in Chattanooga. She grew up in a low-income family and was the first in her immediate family to attend college. Her policy concerns include health care, education, jobs, the environment, and transparency in government.

This event is free, and the public is invited to attend to learn more about candidates running for local election.

According to an announcement, “Indivisible Groups are nonpartisan, grassroots organizations working for progressive political change; there are now more than 6000 across the country.”

For more information, email lizmcgeachy@gmail.com.