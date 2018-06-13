Home / Local News / Democratic Congressional candidate coming to Norris

Democratic Congressional candidate coming to Norris

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(Submitted) Dr. Danielle Mitchell will speak at the Norris Area Indivisible Group meeting, at 7 pm, Tuesday, June 19, at Norris Religious Fellowship in Norris. Mitchell is running for U.S. Congress in Tennessee’s 3rd District.

Dr. Mitchell is a physician and small business owner in Chattanooga. She grew up in a low-income family and was the first in her immediate family to attend college. Her policy concerns include health care, education, jobs, the environment, and transparency in government.

This event is free, and the public is invited to attend to learn more about candidates running for local election.

According to an announcement, “Indivisible Groups are nonpartisan, grassroots organizations working for progressive political change; there are now more than 6000 across the country.”

For more information, email lizmcgeachy@gmail.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TBI: Domestic violence incidents decline from 2016 to 2017

(TBI) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new study this week, detailing the volume …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.