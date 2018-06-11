CWTS: Sauter wins in Texas for 4th victory of season

(MRN) Johnny Sauter took command on the final restart and drove away to his fourth victory of the season on Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway. It’s Sauter’s third win in his last four starts in “The Lone Star State.” He beat pole winner Stewart Friesen to the checkered flag by ninety-two one-thousandths of a second, the closest margin of victory in a Truck Series race at T-M-S since the track first hosted the tour in 1997. Justin Haley grabbed third place with Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton completing the top five. The win gives Sauter four victories in the first eight races of the season. He’s just the third driver with four or more wins through the first eight races of a season in the twenty-four-year history of the series – joining Kyle Busch and Mike Skinner.

Top 10 Finishers in the PPG 400

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Johnny Sauter (5) 51

2. Stewart Friesen (Pole) 13

3. Justin Haley (10) 3

4. Grant Enfinger (8) 7

5. Matt Crafton (9) —

6. Todd Gilliland (R) (2) 62

7. Tyler Young (20) —

8. Cody Coughlin (14) —

9. Spencer Davis (4) 7

10. Noah Gragson (3) 19

Unofficial Point Standings – After 8 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 378 —-

2. Noah Gragson 301 -77

3. Brett Moffitt 283 -95

4. Grant Enfinger 282 -96

5. Matt Crafton 279 -99

6. Ben Rhodes 271 -107

7. Stewart Friesen 263 -115

8. Justin Haley 253 -125

9. Dalton Sargeant (R) 219 -159

10. Myatt Snider (R) 214 -164