CWTS: Moffitt wins for second time this season

(MRN) Brett Moffitt withstood a last-lap challenge from Noah Gragson to claim his second victory of the season on Saturday night at Iowa Speedway. After they took the white flag, Gragson measured Moffitt down the backstretch, darted to the inside entering Turn-3 and briefly took the lead. But he wasn’t able to hold his line and washed up the track. Moffitt crossed back to the inside and drove on to take the checkered flag for his third series win in just twenty-two starts. Gragson held on for second place despite brushing the wall after making his daring bid for the win. Pole winner Harrison Burton grabbed third place with David Gilliland and points leader Johnny Sauter completing the top five. Myatt Snider was the highest-finishing rookie, in tenth place.

After posting top-ten finishes in each of the first two stages, Moffitt dominated the final stage – leading all but four of the eighty laps in his Hattori Racing Toyota to score the win in his home state. He grew up in Grimes, Iowa, about a forty-five-minute drive from the seven-eighths-mile Newton oval. Saturday’s race included six cautions for forty-four laps, nearly one-fourth of the race distance.

Top 10 Finishers in the M-and-M’s 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Brett Moffitt (16) 76

2. Noah Gragson (3) 7

3. Harrison Burton (Pole) 30

4. David Gilliland (12) —

5. Johnny Sauter (7) —

6. Jesse Little (13) —

7. Cody Coughlin (14) —

8. Christian Eckes (9) 4

9. Stewart Friesen (5) 48

10. Myatt Snider (R) (17) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 9 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 419 —-

2. Noah Gragson 348 -71

3. Brett Moffitt 334 -85

4. Stewart Friesen 308 -111

Grant Enfinger 308 -111

6. Matt Crafton 300 -119

7. Ben Rhodes 291 -128

8. Justin Haley 278 -141

9. Myatt Snider (R) 247 -172

10. Dalton Sargeant (R) 239 -180