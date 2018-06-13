County braces for August general election

The Anderson County general election, along with the state and federal primaries, will be held on August 2nd.

The last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to participate in these elections is Tuesday July 3rd.

Early voting begins on July 13th and continues through July 28th.

The deadline for receiving an application for a mail-in ballot is July 26th.

All 16 seats on the County Commission are up for grabs in this election.

In Anderson County Commission, District 1 the candidates are incumbents Chuck Fritts and Tracy Wandell, who are being challenged by Felicia Foust, Floyd Grisham, Avery Johnson, and Tim Risden.

District 2 incumbent Rick Meredith is being challenged by Robert Jameson and David Queener. Longtime Commissioner Mark Alderson is not seeking re-election.

Commission District 3 includes Joshua Anderson, John Meyer, Denver Waddell challenging incumbent Phillip Warfield. Commissioner Steve Emert lost in the Republican primary for county mayor to incumbent Terry Frank and is not seeking re-election to Commission.

District 4 sees Tabitha Duncan Harmon challenging incumbents Tim Isbel and J. Shain Vowell.

District 5 incumbents Robert McKamey and Jerry White face a challenge from Chris Silver.

In Oak Ridge’s District 6, Anthony Allen is challenging incumbents Catherine Denenberg and Steve Mead.

In District 7, Jimmy Bouchard faces incumbents Jerry Creasey and Theresa Scott.

In District 8, the only candidates for Commission are incumbents Bob Smallridge and Phil Yager.

Also on the ballot is the District 2 Constable race with candidates Eugene G. Chaney, Shannon Gray or Jason Stokes; District 3 Constable with candidate Lawson Bates; and District 4 Constable with candidate Frederick Gilliam.

In addition to the Commission races, the county general election also features the winners of the contested May primaries.

Republican nominee Russell Barker will face Democrat Mark Lucas in the August election for Sheriff, while Democrat Ebony Capshaw will square off against Republican nominee Regina Copeland for Trustee in a race that features two female candidates running for a countywide, non-judicial office for the first time in county history. Two women did square off for Juvenile Court Judge several years ago.

The August election also includes four seats on the Anderson County School Board, but no contested races.

Unopposed incumbents Jo Williams in District 1, Teresa Portwood in District 2, and Don Bell in District 7 are joined on the ballot by newcomer Christopher Gillenwaters in District 8.

In Oliver Springs, Ramona Walker will be running unopposed for city finance officer and court clerk.

The August election will also include Democratic and Republican primaries for federal and state offices.

The candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the seat in the State House of Representatives representing District 33 are Richard Dawson and Nathaniel Varner. The winner of that race will face unopposed Republican incumbent John Ragan in the state general election in November.

Colin P. Riggs is running as an Independent for that seat.

Democrat Cassandra Mitchell is unchallenged, as is incumbent Dennis Powers, a Republican, for the state House District 36, which includes part of Anderson County, so they will tangle in November.

In the Tennessee Senate, Republican incumbent and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally will face off against Democrat Stuart Starr in November as both are unopposed in their respective August primaries.

August’s primary will include races for the Third District seat on the U.S. House of Representatives currently held by Chuck Fleischmann, a Republican. He faces primary challenges from Jeremy Massengale, Harold Shelvin and William Spurlock.

Unopposed Democrat Danielle Mitchell and independent Rick Tyler as running for that seat.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker is not seeking re-election, and a large group of primary candidates are running to replace him in the August primary. Marsha Blackburn and Aaron Pettigrew will face off in the Republican primary, while Phil Bredesen, Gary Davis, and John Wolfe are vying for the Democratic nomination.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is term-limited and not able to seek a third term, so just as in the Corker race, there is a large group of candidates in the GOP primary, including Diane Black, Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Basil Marceaux Sr. and Kay White.

The Democratic primary features candidates Craig Fitzhugh, Meziane Vale Payne and Karl Dean.

The November 6th ballot will also include municipal elections in addition to the statewide general elections for both state and federal offices.

For more, visit www.acelect.com or call 865-457-6238.