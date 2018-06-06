Precious metals refiner Heraeus celebrated the expansion of its Wartburg facility last Wednesday. Heraeus is the latest German company to invest in Tennessee. Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe joined State Senator Ken Yager and company officials for the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
Home / Local News / Company expands Morgan facility
Check Also
ORT: Man indicted in January stabbing
An Oak Ridge man has been indicted on charges including attempted murder after he allegedly …