Company expands Morgan facility

Precious metals refiner Heraeus celebrated the expansion of its Wartburg facility last Wednesday. Heraeus is the latest German company to invest in Tennessee. Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe joined State Senator Ken Yager and company officials for the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

