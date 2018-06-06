Clinton Public Works Director Lynn Murphy calling it a career

City of Clinton Public Works Director R. Lynn Murphy has announced his retirement, after a career in local government career spanning more than 40 years.

He began as a 911 dispatcher for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, and in 1975 was one of the first 18 year olds to complete the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Donelson. Murphy then served as a patrol officer, patrol supervisor, training officer, and detective.

While a deputy sheriff, Murphy was also a volunteer firefighter for the City of Clinton, and joined as a career firefighter/EMT in 1988. After reaching the rank of assistant chief, Murphy served as an adjunct instructor for the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy. He was part of an East Tennessee instructor team recognized by then Governor Don Sundquist, for teaching the first live-burn firefighting class at the newly opened TFACA training facility in Bell Buckle.

Murphy was later appointed City of Clinton E-911 Director, and most recently has served the past 19 years as public works director.

Murphy holds an A.S. degree in Criminal Justice from Walters State College in Morristown, and graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. degree in Political Science from UT-Knoxville.

Murphy will step down at the end of this month.

We here at WYSH want to thank Lynn Murphy for all he has done for this community, and our radio station, as his crews have made sure that in times of inclement weather, the roads leading to the “Radio Ranch” are clear so that we can drive in to tell you to stay off the roads!