Clinton Library presents summer reading, ‘Bookaroo’ finale, sewing classes in July

Join the Clinton Public Library as they continue our Summer Reading theme, Libraries Rock! Summer Reading registration ends June 30th, so don’t forget to stop by and register in person or register online. We will be rocking into July; a month filled with magic, science, music, and more! The Muse will come for Science of Music July 9th at 1:30 p.m. This program for elementary age children will include science experiments and other cool science stuff. Registration is required and space is limited, so stop by the library to reserve your child’s spot today!

Summer Reading will wrap up with Bookaroo! This music festival themed finale will include rock star hair makeovers, photo opportunities, cotton candy, face painting, games, and water activities. “Join us for a fun and memorable evening as we have our rocking Bookaroo finale Friday, July 20th from 5:00-7:00 p.m.” Prizes for summer reading completion can be picked up starting at finale and continuing through August 3rd. Bring your completed reading log to claim your prize.

July concludes with the popular sewing classes. Evening Endeavors is our two-part evening craft class offered Monday, July 23rd and July 30th from 5:30-6:30 p.m. We will have our two-part daytime Try It Tuesdays class on July 24th and 31st from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Both classes will teach you how to sew a zipper by making a small pouch. Stop by to reserve your spot today. Registration is required and space is limited. These classes are designed for fifth grade age and up.

The library will be closed July 3rd and 4th in observance of Independence Day. The drop box will be accessible during this closure. If you need to renew your books or reserve materials, visit our website (www.clintonpubliclibrary.org) and click the My Account tab at the top to access your online account. We follow the Anderson County Government closure schedule for holiday closings.

118 S. Hicks Street Clinton, Tennessee 37716

(865) 457-0519

Monday-Friday 9:00A.M.-7:00 P.M. and Saturday 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/