Clinton announces plans for the 4th

The city of Clinton has released its plans for its annual Independence Day celebration at Lakefront Park.

The event will begin at 5 pm and end with fireworks at 10 pm at Lakefront Park in Clinton.

Backyard Bouncers will have a Module Bounce House, Bungee Run, All Stars Basketball Game, Rock Climbing Wall, I Xtreme Obstacle Course, a 22-foot 2-Lane Tsunami Water Slide with Slip-n-Slide, a Race Car Combo with Water Slide, Human Hamster Balls, a Pirate Bounce House, and Trackless Train that are available to the public at no charge although kids must have a free wrist band to ride.

They will have Laser Tag for those kids who are up for the challenge at no charge, sponsored by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce.

The GameTruck for those kids craving video game excitement at no charge, sponsored by Faith Promise Church’s Anderson Campus.

Food vendors such as Pizza Express, Riverview Grille, Coldwater Farms, Hibachi Truck, and Sweet P’s Snowcones will be set up in the Lakefront parking lot by the Tennis Court area.

LIVE MUSIC will be playing from (5:00-9:45), sponsored by Ray Varner Ford and The City of Clinton. The music will be setup on the women’s field at Lakefront Park. Performers will include John Fee & The Honky Tonk Playboys, and possibly some other special guests who likely will be announced in the next few days.

There will also be some antique cars on display by The Clinton Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.

The event is sponsored by: ORNL Federal Credit Union, Y-12 Federal Credit Union (Clinton Express and Clinton I-75 Branches), Regions Bank, Second Baptist Church, Anderson County Tourism, Fox Toyota Scion, Anderson Farmers CO-OP, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, Clinton City Schools, Anderson County Chamber, Parker Transport, Holley-Gamble