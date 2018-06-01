Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS Summer sports camps

CHS Summer sports camps

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 29 Views

The Clinton High School Lady Dragon “How to Train a Dragon” basketball camp will be held Monday June 4th through Wednesday June th, from 9 am to 12 noon each day.

The camp is open to girls ages five years old through the eighth grade and the cost is $40 per player. Discounts are available for teams. The registration fee includes a camp t-shirt.

Bring sneakers, basketball clothes and either a water bottle, or money for drinks.

For more information, email Coach Alicia Phillips at arphillips@acs.ac or contact her by phone at 865-414-5628.

Clinton High School Dragons Volleyball Camp will be held June 7-8 in the Don Lockard Gymnasium at CHS from 9 a.m. until noon both days.
The camp is open to grades second-eighth.
The camp is $30. Make checks payable to CHS Volleyball.
Campers must have information and signed consent forms. They can be found on www.chs.acs.ac under athletics and volleyball.
For more information, please contact coach Susan Zellner at (865) 457-2611 or szellner@acs.ac.

The 2018 Dragon Basketball Camp will be held June 11-13 at the Don Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.
The camp is for ages 6-16 and the cost is $60.
For more information, text coach Chris Lockard at (865) 755-4599.

The 2018 Clinton High School Youth Football Camp will be held June 11-14 at the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the CHS campus from 6-7:30 p.m. daily.
The camp is for kids ranging from rising second thru eighth grade and they will receive instruction from the CHS staff as well as former and current Dragon standouts.
The cost of the camp is $30 and includes a free t-shirt.
On Monday (June 11) from 6-7 p.m. there will be personal tours of the sportsplex, refreshments will be provided, and there will be a question and answer session with coaches for all parents.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UPDATE: All lanes of I-75 in Campbell County open

All lanes of I-75 South in Campbell County are back open following Thursday’s chemical spill …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.