CHS Summer sports camps

The Clinton High School Lady Dragon “How to Train a Dragon” basketball camp will be held Monday June 4th through Wednesday June th, from 9 am to 12 noon each day.

The camp is open to girls ages five years old through the eighth grade and the cost is $40 per player. Discounts are available for teams. The registration fee includes a camp t-shirt.

Bring sneakers, basketball clothes and either a water bottle, or money for drinks.

For more information, email Coach Alicia Phillips at arphillips@acs.ac or contact her by phone at 865-414-5628.

Clinton High School Dragons Volleyball Camp will be held June 7-8 in the Don Lockard Gymnasium at CHS from 9 a.m. until noon both days.

The camp is open to grades second-eighth.

The camp is $30. Make checks payable to CHS Volleyball.

Campers must have information and signed consent forms. They can be found on www.chs.acs.ac under athletics and volleyball.

For more information, please contact coach Susan Zellner at (865) 457-2611 or szellner@acs.ac.

The 2018 Dragon Basketball Camp will be held June 11-13 at the Don Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School.

The camp is for ages 6-16 and the cost is $60.

For more information, text coach Chris Lockard at (865) 755-4599.

The 2018 Clinton High School Youth Football Camp will be held June 11-14 at the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the CHS campus from 6-7:30 p.m. daily.

The camp is for kids ranging from rising second thru eighth grade and they will receive instruction from the CHS staff as well as former and current Dragon standouts.

The cost of the camp is $30 and includes a free t-shirt.

On Monday (June 11) from 6-7 p.m. there will be personal tours of the sportsplex, refreshments will be provided, and there will be a question and answer session with coaches for all parents.