CHS hires Sams as new softball coach

Leonard Sams has been hired as the new Head Softball coach at Clinton High School. Sams spent several years at the helm of the Bearden softball program, and according to a Facebook post from Clinton High School Athletic Director Brad Collette, in which he stated wrote, “Leonard brings a wealth of experience and a track record of winning. He also does a great job of promoting players and developing skills for student athletes to get to the next level. Welcome to the Dragon family Leonard! Excited to watch you continue to take our softball program in a positive direction.”

Congratulations to Coach Leonard Sams and welcome to the Orange & Black family!.