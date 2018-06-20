Campbell man learns sentence in fatal DUI crash

Monday, a Campbell County man was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison following his guilty plea earlier this year to charges stemming from a 2016 auto accident that killed a Campbell County church pastor.

Eric Brandon Campbell pleaded guilty earlier this year to several charges in the case and on Monday, learned his sentences on each. On his plea to vehicular homicide by intoxication, he was sentenced to eight years and six months behind bars; for his plea to vehicualr assault he was sentenced to two years in prison; and on each of his pleas to charges of DUI, possession of marijuana and driving (for a second time) on a revoked license, received 11 months, 29 days. All the sentences will be served at the same time and he will have to serve at least 30% of his sentence before he could be considered for release.

The fatal accident occurred in May of 2016 when Campbell’s F150 collided head-on with a car driven by local pastor Anthony Gibson, who died en route to the hospital. Both Campbell and a passenger ini his pickup were both injured, but survived.

A toxicology test showed that Campbell had methamphetamine and other drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Following the announcement of his sentence, Campbell was taken to jail to await transfer to a state penitentiary.