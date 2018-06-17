C.E. Patterson, age 63, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on June 15, 2018 at his residence. C.E. was born on October 23, 1954 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Billie Joyce Phillips Patterson. C.E. attended West Side Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, C.E. is preceded in death by his wife: Bernice Patterson, sister: Kathy Phillips, and brother: Ray Patterson.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, June 18, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, in charge of arrangements.