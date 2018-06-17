C.E. Patterson, age 63, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on June 15, 2018 at his residence. C.E. was born on October 23, 1954 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Billie Joyce Phillips Patterson. C.E. attended West Side Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, C.E. is preceded in death by his wife: Bernice Patterson, sister: Kathy Phillips, and brother: Ray Patterson.

Sons Michael Patterson and Amy of Blackshear, GA

Justin Patterson and Jodi of Oakdale

Adam Patterson of Coalfield

Daughter Stephanie of Sevierville

Brothers Kenny Patterson of Lake City

Alvin Patterson and Veronica of Clinton

Sisters Helen and Dennis Powers of Lake City

Bertha Phillips of Clinton

Grandchildren Cody, Kyle, Craig, Kayleigh, Natalie, and Keira

Special Friend Wallace and Jean Thurman of Knoxville

Host of Many Nieces and Nephews and many friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, June 18, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Patterson Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, in charge of arrangements.